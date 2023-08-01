We’d stopped briefly at a tiny country village called Waitahuna and tried to rejoin the highway via country lanes. An unexpected pleasure was finding this super-cute rest spot set on a wide, grassy roadside verge. Someone had set up a very solid bench seat with rustic sign, and a garden bed near the seat. A mown path headed off through the grass away from the seat.. intriguing! Early part of a day-trip we did for Nigel’s birthday, a day early actually, on 11 July. Clutha District, New Zealand.

We pulled over near a lovely macrocarpa (Monterey cypress, endemic to California). A beautiful clear blue sky is rare in winter.

Seat-end at left of pic. Gum tree (Eucalyptus sp.) near the macrocarpa.

Nigel enjoying the seat. Rustic sign beside him. And a corner of the garden bed.

Lotti’s Lookout sign.

Mown path heading.. somewhere? no house down there!

Nigel’s lovely macrocarpa photo.

Text and photos by Liz except last pic by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2023)