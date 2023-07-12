We’ve been away for a couple of days to celebrate Nigel’s (mid-winter) birthday, leaving a day early due to a better weather forecast for yesterday. This decision really paid off as I’d planned a mystery drive that took us to the beach and it was beautiful for a winter’s day! Beach at Taieri Mouth, Otago. New Zealand. We stayed in Dunedin and drove home today, back to wet and cold, and fresh snow on the hills.

Bright orange sign with blue capital letters by sandy path, “TO BEACH”.

Nigel happily standing on the sandy path with sea and surf behind.

Nigel standing on white sand beach in front of a sand bank.

Nigel in front of sand bank, beach heads to rocks and cliffs.

We’d arrived on an outgoing tide and enjoyed exploring the newly exposed rocks. Nigel’s standing on wet sand photographing a rocky area. Surf spray behind him. The odd large wave was still coming in!

Tidal stream bed with interesting sand bank. We walked a short way up the bed…

And on a bank I found this bright pink daisy flower with yellow centre, a wonderful sight in winter! It’s just a weed plant from South Africa but it’s a pretty thing to come across. It’s a Senecio but I can’t tell the difference between pink ragwort and purple groundsel.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)