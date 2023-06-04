Hip Shadows

These fat round rose hips looked great at the public garden in Alexandra yesterday. So did their shadows. Central Otago, New Zealand.

~photos taken by Nigel

Big round orange rose hips on a leafy stem, each with a large calyx. Dramatic and sharply defined shadows of the same, cast on the wooden pergola crossbeam behind them.

Big round orange rose hips held aloft on upright stems above their pergola support. Blue sky behind the hips.

We’ve had lots of rainy weather for weeks and although I’ve got plenty of photos I could’ve been posting, I’ve been doing other stuff. I might play around with the appearance of the blog soon (so don’t be surprised if things change a bit or even a lot). We’ll see! Much better time of year for those of you in the northern hemisphere so I hope you’re loving every minute 🙂

By the way, for those who like photos of birds, I came across what looks to be a good blog this morning, by a person in the UK: https://stevecareybirdphotography.blogspot.com/

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2023)

keyword: rosehips