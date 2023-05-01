Blue Day, Reflections

Butchers Dam and lake on a perfect autumn day with clear blue sky and good reflections. Near to Alexandra in Central Otago. New Zealand. Flat Top Hill Conservation Area, dry land ecosystem.

Barren rocky mountainside reflected in lake, clear blue sky also reflected in the water. Some autumn colour near the shore in the far distance, reflected. Photo taken from car park before we started walking the lakeside path.

Nigel’s photo, start of the walking track. The path is seen on the left side of the photo above the lake shore. View of barren rocky mountain side, the reflection of which takes up most of the water that can be seen in the photo. Clear blue sky.

Rugged rock formations along the side of the lake. Barren mountainside further away, and above the mountain ridgeline is clear blue sky. Rocks, mountain and blue sky are all reflected in the still water of the lake.

Looking over toward the highway across the calm lake. A long line of poplar trees in green and gold autumn colour are on the other side and reflected in the water. Beyond the trees are the slopes and ridgeline of a high hill range, and blue sky above, all of which are also reflected in the lake. A tranquil and pretty scene.

Text and photos 1,3,4 by Liz, photo 2 by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2023)