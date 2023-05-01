Autumn Serenity

Butchers Dam near Alexandra in Central Otago.
Taken 30 April. New Zealand

Wide expanse of water reflecting clear blue sky above with reflections in the lake of the barren mountain ranges either side; also evergreen and golden deciduous trees reflected over on the far side. In the water just below the centre are large rocks forming an island centre-feature in the photo. The main mountain range has a trace of white snow on the ridgeline.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

3 thoughts on “Autumn Serenity

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: