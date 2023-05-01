Autumn Serenity

Butchers Dam near Alexandra in Central Otago.

Taken 30 April. New Zealand

Wide expanse of water reflecting clear blue sky above with reflections in the lake of the barren mountain ranges either side; also evergreen and golden deciduous trees reflected over on the far side. In the water just below the centre are large rocks forming an island centre-feature in the photo. The main mountain range has a trace of white snow on the ridgeline.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)