Alligator and turtle, Butchers Dam. Lol.

Today in Central Otago. New Zealand

Dry rocky mountain landscape and lake. In the lake are two rocks that I fancy resemble an alligator and turtle in the water. The mountain side and a group of trees on the right-hand of the photo are reflected in the lake, a few green trees but more with golden autumn foliage.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)