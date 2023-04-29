Blue and Yellow

Autumn landscape beauty. Roxburgh, Central Otago.

Yesterday afternoon. New Zealand

Overview of Roxburgh landscape and Clutha River winding through, with golden autumn foliage scattered throughout. Orchard, hills, and a mountain range in the distance. Clear blue sky. From a viewpoint on Commissioners Track.

Overview of Roxburgh landscape and Clutha River, with golden autumn foliage lining the riverside. Hills with a sunlit line of yellow poplars, and a mountain range beyond. Clear blue sky. From Commissioners Track.

At the start of Commissioners Track I noticed a yellow marker on the top of a tall, sturdy, rock – complementing the golden autumn foliage below. Beautiful clear blue sky.

Golden autumn foliage on tall trees with almost-white branches. Looking very pretty against the clear blue sky. Taken at the start of Commissioners Track.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)