Radiant Gradient

Poplar hedge in afternoon sunshine. Ettrick, Central Otago.

This afternoon. New Zealand.

Light shining through autumn golden and green foliage of a lengthy and tall poplar tree hedge, against a clear blue sky. To the right is a sealed road and in the far distance is a hill range.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)