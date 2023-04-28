Radiant Gradient

Poplar hedge in afternoon sunshine. Ettrick, Central Otago.
This afternoon. New Zealand.

Autumn golden and green foliage of a lengthy and tall poplar tree hedge, against a clear blue sky. Boundary of an apple orchard.

Autumn golden and green foliage. Tall poplar tree hedge, clear blue sky.

Light shining through autumn golden and green foliage of a lengthy and tall poplar tree hedge, against a clear blue sky. To the right is a sealed road and in the far distance is a hill range.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

