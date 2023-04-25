Paradise Shelducks, Autumn

Paradise Shelducks by Lake Dunstan.

Central Otago, New Zealand. 23 April

Paradise Shelducks. Male on left with dark head, female right with white head. Pretty pair. The lake behind them has small waves. Foreground of green grass and fallen autumn leaves.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)