Lots of Rocks

Views from a rocky mountainside above Clyde and Earnscleugh, Central Otago.

Yesterday, Hawksburn Road. New Zealand

Two separate, enormous, craggy rocks that have interesting shapes, surrounded by low plants. Blue sky and white clouds behind.

The largest of the two rocks with Nigel standing at the lower end, he’s 6’3″ and the rock towers above him. At the base of the rock some red berries are visible.. rosehips on a wild rose.

Narrow winding gravel road running through a rugged rocky landscape with a power pylon and lines to the left. At this point we’re still high and on our way back down the mountain.

Big rocks lined up on a downward slope, they have interesting shapes and the gaps between them provide glimpses of the scenery far below. To the right of the last rock we can see part of Clyde, the Clutha River, and part of Earnscleugh.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)