Autumn Drive

Central Otago is the place to go in autumn so we headed there today, hoping to see some colour. We had a lovely day, arriving home just as big dark clouds were arriving at Tapanui from down south. It was nice and fine during our drive, although the wind was really gusty at times. New Zealand

~photos 1+2 by Nigel; 3+4 by Liz

Liz standing on the side of a rural road at Teviot eating a meat pie, Nigel’s pie close-up in foreground. Pies from Faigan’s at Millers Flat.

View down a steep hillside to a gravel road that goes to Conroys Dam with a group of beautiful deep golden poplars by the road, looking resplendent in their rich autumn colours.

Near Clyde we saw a road sign saying “Lookout”. We followed the rough, narrow, gravel road which climbed way up the mountainside and among the scattered rock forms we also found great views! Clutha River.

Clyde was busy so we drove part way through Cromwell Gorge, stopping by Lake Dunstan. This beautiful native female Paradise Shelduck was resting on grass near the lake edge.

Text by Liz, photos 1+2 by Nigel and 3+4 by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)