Open-mouthed Open wide! Whisky Gully, Tapanui 16 April. West Otago, New Zealand Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)
Good one, Liz!
Thank you, Ellen! 😀
I was thinking to myself, where’s the Owl 😂😂😂. Next I read Ann Mackay’s comment LOL.
Same here! 😊🦉
Haha, yes! I’m wondering whether your adult owls spend their sleep time in tree holes. As I’ve explained to Ann/Tanja our native owl, as far as I know, perches on tree branches to sleep. That’s how I’ve seen them occasionally – because of the noisy fussing from the other birds if they find a sleepy morepork!
Well we have multiple types of Owls. The ones we see most sleep on branches, nest in holes. The big ones only sleep on branches, the small ones always in holes. So to answer your question…
Looks like it should have an owl nesting in it – probably would if it was over here!
I had the same thought, Ann! 😊🦉
So.. Ann and Tanja.. I’m wondering if your owls (as adults) spend their ‘sleep’ time in tree holes even when outside of nesting season? Our native owl (morepork), I don’t think it does. The times I’ve seen them in the day is when other birds find them perched in the tree and sleepy, and once found, the other birds make a huge amount of fussing – which alerts you there may be a morepork perched there!
That’s a great question, Liz. Some owls nest inside cavities, but not all, and I don’t know if those who do would use a former nesting site as a place to roost. It’s easy to imagine that it would be a safe retreat during inclement weather.
