Time to Shine

Yesterday in Whisky Gully, Tapanui. West Otago. New Zealand.

Detail of Griselinia leaves, fresh green with yellow stems. Backlit and bright!

Upward view. Curtain of native beech leaves shining in the light, some seen against the dark tree trunk and some against sky. Other woodland shrubs and trees nearby.

Large spreading branches of a native beech tree with masses of small leaves catching the light and reaching down to a dead tree trunk and branch. The old dead tree is covered in various green plants and mosses which are also illuminated. Pretty woodland scene.

Detail of backlit green leaves that have serrated edges plus their own shadows. Green-yellow foliage, displaying shadows of their own serrated leaf edges.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)