Time to Shine

Yesterday in Whisky Gully, Tapanui. West Otago. New Zealand.

Detail of Griselinia leaves, fresh green with yellow stems. Backlit and bright!

Upward view. Curtain of native beech leaves shining in the light, some seen against the dark tree trunk and some against sky. Other woodland shrubs and trees nearby.

Large spreading branches of a native beech tree with masses of small leaves catching the light and reaching down to a dead tree trunk and branch. The old dead tree is covered in various green plants and mosses which are also illuminated. Pretty woodland scene.

Detail of backlit green leaves that have serrated edges plus their own shadows. Green-yellow foliage, displaying shadows of their own serrated leaf edges.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

2 thoughts on “Time to Shine

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: