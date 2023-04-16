Pink Party

Euonymous seedcases, some open with orange seeds. Pretty pink cases. Clear blue sky.

Autumn at Moa Flat, 07 April. Large bush growing in roadside verge by a farm paddock.

West Otago, New Zealand

Detail photo showing bunches of pretty pink Euonymous seedcases, some open with orange seeds hanging out, one literally hanging by a thread!

A few branches from a large Euonymous bush with masses of pretty pink seedcases, viewed against a clear blue sky.

Top part of a large Euonymous bush with masses of pretty pink seedcases, seen against a clear blue sky.

The main bulk of a large Euonymous bush with masses of pretty pink seedcases, seen against a clear blue sky. Tall grass seedheads in foreground.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)