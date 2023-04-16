Ferns and fungi, photos taken today when we walked in native bush at Whisky Gully. Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand.

~first three photos by me, the last was taken by Nigel

Bracket fungi on a tree trunk with a lovely creamy-white edge.

Crown fern with long green fronds, against a tree trunk on a low bank.

Another beautiful crown fern with a good spread of upright and drooping bright green fronds. Woodland tree trunks behind.

Multiple bracket fungi in various sizes scattered over the surface of a large tree trunk.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)