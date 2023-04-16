Ferns and fungi, photos taken today when we walked in native bush at Whisky Gully. Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand.
~first three photos by me, the last was taken by Nigel
Bracket fungi on a tree trunk with a lovely creamy-white edge.
Crown fern with long green fronds, against a tree trunk on a low bank.
Another beautiful crown fern with a good spread of upright and drooping bright green fronds. Woodland tree trunks behind.
Multiple bracket fungi in various sizes scattered over the surface of a large tree trunk.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)
That white-edged fungi is especially attractive. Are those tiny white mushrooms on top of one of the bracket fungi in the last photo? Talk about opportunistic!
You must have had a wonderful day, Liz.
Lovely day today. We did a fairly short loop walk but I found way more things to photograph than expected – really nice surprise! The light worked better in the bush setting than I’d expected 🙂
