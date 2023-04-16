Ferns and Fungi

Ferns and fungi, photos taken today when we walked in native bush at Whisky Gully. Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand.

~first three photos by me, the last was taken by Nigel

Bracket fungi on a tree trunk with a lovely creamy-white edge.

Crown fern with long green fronds, against a tree trunk on a low bank.

Another beautiful crown fern with a good spread of upright and drooping bright green fronds. Woodland tree trunks behind.

Multiple bracket fungi in various sizes scattered over the surface of a large tree trunk.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

4 thoughts on "Ferns and Fungi

Add yours

  That white-edged fungi is especially attractive. Are those tiny white mushrooms on top of one of the bracket fungi in the last photo? Talk about opportunistic!

    Like

    Reply

    Lovely day today. We did a fairly short loop walk but I found way more things to photograph than expected – really nice surprise! The light worked better in the bush setting than I'd expected 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

