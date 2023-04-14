Pomahaka River, Park Hill

Pomahaka River at Park Hill Domain off Switzers Road, West Otago.

New Zealand. 09 April

Pomahaka river with riverbed visible through the water, and thin plumes of native toetoe.

Rough hillside with scattered scruffy shrubs and a beautiful blue sky with thin wispy clouds. To the right is a tall birch tree with white trunk and branches, and green foliage.

Another part of the steep, rough hillside and scruffy shrubs but this view also shows many rocky outcrops on the hillside. Blue sky and wispy white clouds above the ridgeline.

Pomahaka River, view looking upstream. Pastoral hills, riverside willows that are in transition to autumn yellow, and Nigel standing on the bank.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

