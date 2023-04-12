Autumn Rainbow

After an appointment I walked out to find a wonderful rainbow – it’s hung about for hours. These pics were taken from home. It changes continually depending on the sun/drizzle levels. Fades away.. returns. Fun!

Never seen a rainbow hang around for so long although it’s been very dynamic and constantly changing from bright to dull, fading, disappearing, back to bright, etc.

Found a good information page on rainbows per National Geographic | Education.

Tapanui rainbow, taken through my lounge window. The bow is low and wide and sitting just above the autumn foliage colours of a pretty group of trees.

Tapanui rainbow, taken from our driveway. The bow is low and wide, sitting just above houses and the autumn foliage colours of a pretty group of trees.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)