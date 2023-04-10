Yesterday afternoon we took a rural drive along Switzers Road which follows a ridge through farm country and affords wonderfully extensive views to hills and mountains. Eventually we arrived at Park Hill Domain where I’ve previously taken a few photos from the road but we’d never driven into the public domain by the river. I think the river is the Pomahaka but I’m not totally certain. West Otago, New Zealand.

I found Nigel photographing this beautiful toadstool and took a shot myself. Red mature toadstool with white spots and white stem with a colourful baby growing up alongside. They were nestled into a bank.

Large grassy area alongside the river, the bridge is where the road crosses the river. Plumes of native toetoe (Cortaderia or Austroderia species).

Native red tussock, windblown. Gorgeous. Green at the base but much of the plant is gingery-red.

Rustic bench-type table on grassy area near the river. Toadstools in the foreground. Long view of the river with a couple of large boulders in the middle of the river and further upstream are willows turning yellow. The other side of the river is a large green pastoral field.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)