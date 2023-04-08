Popping Pink

This Euonymous that we found yesterday afternoon at Moa Flat is a real beauty. The first three photos were taken by Nigel, the last by me. It was a perfect autumn afternoon (as it was again today). Cold mornings though. Lovely clear blue skies. Nice weather for Easter. West Otago, New Zealand.

Detail of partially opened pink capsule containing three bright, shiny, round, orange seeds. One’s nearly fallen out of its case but is tenuously held by a few filaments of flesh. The other two are still within the constraints of the capsule.

Me standing on the roadside photographing the Euonymous bush which is covered in pink capsules. The whole scene is illuminated by the afternoon sunshine. In the far distance are the Blue Mountains and above everything is a perfectly clear blue sky.

Me photographing a small Euonymous near the big one, lots of pink capsules in foreground. The whole scene is illuminated by the afternoon sunshine. Beyond the fence is a large green pastoral area with sheep grazing. In the far distance is a glimpse of the Blue Mountains and above everything is a perfectly clear blue sky.

Context photo with the large and small Euonymous bushes covered in pink capsules, Nigel standing between the main Euonymous and the sealed road, and the shadow of me taking the photo. Sheep graze in the paddock to the left, further away are pastoral hills and the Blue Mountains to the right. Clear blue sky above.

Text by Liz, first 3 photos by Nigel & last by me; Exploring Colour (2023)