Pretty Pink Capsules

Almost a month ago I did a local walk out of town and into nearby countryside to get photos of a Euonymous bush that’s located near a farm gate and produces gorgeous pink capsules at this time of year i.e. autumn in NZ. The afternoon was fairly dull unfortunately but this post is introductory.. I’ve more photos to post soon that were taken today on a brilliantly fine afternoon – a different bush in a different location.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand .. photos taken 12 March.

Brilliant pink capsules hanging down on slender stems from a Euonymous bush. The capsules are such an unusual colour and shape – bright pink and shaped like miniature pumpkins!

Euonymous bush by farm gate.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)