Pretty Pink Capsules

Almost a month ago I did a local walk out of town and into nearby countryside to get photos of a Euonymous bush that’s located near a farm gate and produces gorgeous pink capsules at this time of year i.e. autumn in NZ. The afternoon was fairly dull unfortunately but this post is introductory.. I’ve more photos to post soon that were taken today on a brilliantly fine afternoon – a different bush in a different location.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand .. photos taken 12 March.

Brilliant pink capsules hanging down on slender stems from a Euonymous bush. The capsules are such an unusual colour and shape – bright pink and shaped like miniature pumpkins!

Euonymous bush by farm gate.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: