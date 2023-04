Driving back toward Port Chalmers from Aramoana on 31 March we got this fine view of the port with a cruise ship and the huge container hoists. The road runs alongside Otago Harbour affording lovely views on a fine day such as this was, interesting little bays and houses, and views of small boats at their moorings. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)