Organ Pipes

The bush walk where I photographed greenery was at the Organ Pipes track on Mt Cargill in Dunedin. We eventually made it to where I could see the organ pipes (just). There was a huge heap of broken ‘pipes’ lying on the ground and I didn’t fancy trying to navigate across them for a better view.. I was happy just to be there! New Zealand

A dense heap of fallen pieces of “organ pipe” rock litter the slope. The view extends right down to the sea.

A small glimpse of the upright “Organ Pipes” rock formation can be seen just beyond the tree foliage. In the foreground of the photo are some of the fallen pieces of “organ pipe” rock segments.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

