Beauty and the Beast

These photos are from an exhausting bush walk we did on Friday 31 March from which I’m still in recovery! As we climbed I spotted many small treasures along the way, most often in the way that light was catching ferns, mosses and foliage to good effect. I can’t compete with Ted & Ellen Jennings photos of Spanish Moss from South Carolina but I was thinking of you two and the photos you share when I captured the mossy shots! ~Mt Cargill. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Eye-catching small cascade of green moss hanging down from a tree branch and catching the light, along with fern leaves. Situated under green foliage of tree canopy. This photo is about the colour green, light, shapes and textures.

Small cascades of light green moss hanging down from minor tree branches and catching the light, surrounded by fern leaves and tree foliage in various shades of green and further back, the partially red leaves of pepper tree (Pseudowintera colorata).

Hound’s tongue fern cascading down from the stub of a broken-off branch, a fountain of green foliage, as well as hanging from a branch that overhangs the walking track. Microsorum pustulatum subsp. pustulatum

Large, menacing, gaping ‘mouth’ near the walking track, a hollowed-out tree trunk covered in mosses, lichens and ferns. I was lucky to escape this fearsome monster!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)