Sea, rocks and kelp at Bluff in Southland. Far south of the South Island of New Zealand. Foveaux Strait. 17 March.

Green shrubbery, rough grey rock, golden coloured kelp, a little bit of sea surge, and the small distant figure of a man standing on the rocks. The blue sea view is of Foveaux Strait.

Rough grey rock jutting out into the sea, golden coloured kelp and sea surging around the rocks and kelp with white spray. A man is standing on the rocks looking out at Foveaux Strait.

Rough grey rock jutting out into the sea, golden coloured kelp and sea surging around the rocks and kelp with white spray. A man is standing on the rocks with his back toward Foveaux Strait.

Green shrubbery in foreground, rough grey rock, golden coloured kelp, and sea surge and spray. The big blue sea view is Foveaux Strait.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)