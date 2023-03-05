Beauty of Backlit Leaves

Variegated elm foliage. Public garden, Alexandra.

Central Otago, New Zealand. 29 January.

Backlit elm leaves hanging down from branches and seen against summer blue sky. Mottled pattern in shades of green, like the green has been splattered over the white leaves. Because they’re backlit, the leaves look very bright. The leaves also look pleated and are serrated around the edges. They are very pretty!

The same leaves but showing more of the surrounding foliage. The backlit leaves give the canopy a light and airy appearance.

A broader view of part of the elm canopy, lots of leaves hanging down from the unseen main branches above.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)