Flowers catching the light. Alexandra public garden, 29 January.

Central Otago, New Zealand.

Bumblebee on the yellow centre of a mostly lemon dahlia. The petals are tinged with pink on the ends. Plum-coloured buds and foliage.

Bedding petunias in white, pink and purple with the light highlighting the flowers in the centre of the photo.

I think this is a small single alstroemeria growing amongst purple-green heuchera that have tall stems of tiny flowers. The alstroemeria is catching the light and looking bright – red petals with a sliver of yellow, and green leaves.

A dusky-looking rose and green foliage against a black background. The petals are pink on the outer edges, orange, and yellow in-and-around the centre. The rose is open to the light and looking very pretty.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)