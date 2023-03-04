Flowers catching the light. Alexandra public garden, 29 January.
Central Otago, New Zealand.
Bumblebee on the yellow centre of a mostly lemon dahlia. The petals are tinged with pink on the ends. Plum-coloured buds and foliage.
Bedding petunias in white, pink and purple with the light highlighting the flowers in the centre of the photo.
I think this is a small single alstroemeria growing amongst purple-green heuchera that have tall stems of tiny flowers. The alstroemeria is catching the light and looking bright – red petals with a sliver of yellow, and green leaves.
A dusky-looking rose and green foliage against a black background. The petals are pink on the outer edges, orange, and yellow in-and-around the centre. The rose is open to the light and looking very pretty.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)
The joys of summer – cheered up my grey day here! 🙂
Oh good!
So pretty
Cheers!
