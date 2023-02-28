Bolder Than Blue

In summer, red hot pokers quickly send up tall sturdy flower heads that demand all attention for themselves. They’re completely unfazed by the big blue sky above, doggedly growing taller so they can ‘own the blue’ and boldly take advantage. Viewed against a cloudless, summer-blue sky their brilliance is brightest.

West Otago, New Zealand. 29 January 2023

A line of red hot pokers with very bright flower heads. Red-orange main colour with a small band of yellow at the bottom. The taller, more mature flower heads glow brightly in front of the beautiful blue, summer, cloudless sky, that’s right behind them.

A single clump of Kniphofia flower heads presiding over the roadside verge with its pinky-beige summer grasses. Over the fence are open farm paddocks and a line of shelter trees. Further away are the slopes and ridgeline of the Blue Mountains with clear blue sky above.

A single clump of Kniphofia flower heads by the gate of a farm paddock. Over the fence are the farm paddocks and part of a line of shelter trees. Further away are the slopes and ridgeline of the Blue Mountains with clear blue sky above. Immediately to the right of the Kniphofia, nestled against it, is a thick green growth of bracken fern.

A wider view with the gate at the left, the Kniphofia clump from the last photo and the bracken, and another clump of bright Kniphofia flowers in the right-hand foreground. Beyond are the farm paddocks and further away again are the slopes and long ridgeline of the Blue Mountains with clear blue sky above.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)