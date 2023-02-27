Late Summer Colour

Getting close to autumn now and there’s a colour shift in the landscape (e.g. some poplar trees are already yellow, other species are still green). Here are some native plants (not the rosehips!) that I enjoyed photographing on Saturday 25 February at Commissioners Track near the Roxburgh dam. Central Otago, New Zealand.
Native flax with long golden leaves and tall black seedhead stems and pods. In the background is a dry hillside and ridgeline with clear blue summer sky overhead.
Native Marlborough rock daisy in foreground, neighboured by exotic rosehips, two native Hebes (Veronicas) behind them. Far distant are the net covers of orchard trees, Roxburgh has many orchards.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)
Those are some sweet tangles, for sure. Just today, I saw flowering redbud trees and hugely blooming azaleas — spring is here!
How lovely for you Linda! I saw a photo taken in New Orleans that had bright pink flowers, possibly azaleas. The handing over of the batten as we down-under resign ourselves to gently letting go of summer even as you ease into the heady delights of spring! Of course my friend, I’m very happy for you to have your turn 🙂
And I’m having the double delight of seeing old friends emerge, while I find new species, too. I found three new flowers just this week — they’ll show up on the blog eventually. One was at the beach, and two in the east Texas woods — what fun!
That sounds exciting Linda, so happy for you as you enjoy your discoveries and I’m sure looking forward to seeing your photos!
