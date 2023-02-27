Late Summer Colour

Getting close to autumn now and there’s a colour shift in the landscape (e.g. some poplar trees are already yellow, other species are still green). Here are some native plants (not the rosehips!) that I enjoyed photographing on Saturday 25 February at Commissioners Track near the Roxburgh dam. Central Otago, New Zealand.

Native flax with long golden leaves and tall black seedhead stems and pods. In the background is a dry hillside and ridgeline with clear blue summer sky overhead.

Native Marlborough rock daisy in foreground, neighboured by exotic rosehips, two native Hebes (Veronicas) behind them. Far distant are the net covers of orchard trees, Roxburgh has many orchards.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)