Such bright, cheerful flowers! Gaillardia or blanket flowers. I took these photos when we visited the public garden at Alexandra on 29 January. The bumblebees love them too. Central Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Blanket flowers, Gaillardia species. Three flowers close together, with a bumblebee on the centre of each flower. Red-orange daisy petals with bright yellow outer margin, the flower’s centre is like a red, textured, round cushion.

Blanket flowers, Gaillardia species. Overview of a patch of the flowers and round fuzzy seed heads all mixed together. A pretty touch of pansies around the edge, yellow ones and also blue-purple. A diagonal shaft of sunshine brightens the scene.

Blanket flowers, Gaillardia species. Detail of one complete flower, part-flowers, and seed heads – all crammed together. Red-orange daisy petals with bright yellow outer margin. The flower’s centre is like a red, textured, round cushion but somewhat lighter in the centre.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)