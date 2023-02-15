Cart and Variegated Ivy Displayed outside the corner property where I took photos of white Agapanthus, intersection of sealed highway and a minor side road. Near Tapanui, Clutha District, New Zealand. Photos taken 07 February. Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 7 thoughts on “Cart and Variegated Ivy” Add yours Wow, how long has that been parked there? LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Sadly, I’ve no idea! The amount of ivy suggests a few decades. LikeLike Reply It’s pretty cool LikeLiked by 1 person Reply What a neat yard decoration, Liz, and lovely covered with Ivy. Your first image really shows off the complexity of the wheel—that is a work of art itself. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I was pretty taken with the wheel too, Ellen. It surprises me how many old carts and wagons are still around. Not that many just sitting in paddocks any more though, but as you’ve seen in my blog I still occasionally come across such old relics, still sitting on the farm! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply What a beauty! I especially like the way the plant has wended its way through the wheels. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Bonus find! I thought I’d look around the corner of the intersection and as I turned I realised the ivy-covered cart was sitting on the gravel 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email. Δ
Wow, how long has that been parked there?
Sadly, I’ve no idea! The amount of ivy suggests a few decades.
It’s pretty cool
What a neat yard decoration, Liz, and lovely covered with Ivy. Your first image really shows off the complexity of the wheel—that is a work of art itself.
I was pretty taken with the wheel too, Ellen. It surprises me how many old carts and wagons are still around. Not that many just sitting in paddocks any more though, but as you’ve seen in my blog I still occasionally come across such old relics, still sitting on the farm!
What a beauty! I especially like the way the plant has wended its way through the wheels.
Bonus find! I thought I’d look around the corner of the intersection and as I turned I realised the ivy-covered cart was sitting on the gravel 🙂
