Colour Contrast

This came through my Mastodon feed this morning, I was so taken with it!

Magenta flowers blooming out of a patch of leaves covered in rusty, red, roadside dust. Taken “many years ago” in Porto Velho, Brazil. “There is a lot of iron in the ground there. Further north they are mining it.”

Photo by Martin : @micron@mastodon.social ~used with permission~

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)