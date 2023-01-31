Where there’s smoke

Cotinus coggygria. Smoke tree or smoke bush. Just up our street, photos taken this morning. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Pink, hazy, fuzzy, ‘smoke’ puffs above a few green leaves. Detail shot of a lower portion of the smoke tree, or smoke bush.

Upper portion of the smoke tree or smoke bush, with washy blue sky behind. The tree is covered in pink puffs of smoke. Some branches and leaves are visible but mostly the tree is covered in pink puffs.

Lower branches, covered in fuzzy pink puffs and beneath them the next-door old and weathered church is visible – three tiered rooves with a cross on the apex of the middle tier.

Upper portion of the same tree covered in pink smoke but the puffs look paler because the photo is taken from a different angle relative to the sun. Nice complementary sky behind the tree – blue sky with lots of white scattered light cloud, which seems compatible with the smoke theme!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)