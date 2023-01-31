Hips meet Blue Bloods

Beautiful blue agapanthus flowers that I found further up our street this morning. I love the blue buds and with this particular plant, rose hips had invaded one of the blue blooms. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Agapanthus spherical-shaped flower head on a stout stem, with blue buds, partly-open flowers and one fully open flower facing the camera. Background of green foliage, including the long, green, strappy, leaves of agapanthus reaching out on either side of the flower head.

Rose hips meet agapanthus flower head. Two orange-red oval rose hips snuggle in with blue buds in the centre of an agapanthus flower head. Bright and cheerful!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)