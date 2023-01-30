Flower Power

Yesterday we travelled into Central Otago to get some fresh fruit from the orchards but it was such a nice day we continued to Alexandra and had a look at the summer flowers in the town’s public garden. We were enchanted! New Zealand
Gaillardia, Echinacea and Gaura. Photos by Nigel.
Detail of fuzzy bumblebee close-up, sitting on the centre of a gaillardia flower. The petals are mostly red with a generous yellow margin. Very bright flowers!
A mass of big pink-petalled Echinacea flowers with large orange cone-shaped centres.
The fluttery appearance of masses of Gaura flowers, they’re like little butterflies. The flowers are white, light and airy on tall stems and there’s pink bits in there too. Very pretty. Because there are lots of plants with lots of flowers, it’s like a haze of white and pink.
A whole clump of the bright red and yellow Gaillardia flowers, mixed with cute fat buttons of seed heads that have lost their petals.
Linda Leinen’s done wonderful photo+info posts on these, growing as wildflowers.
The Incredible Lightness of Gaura
And an Echinacea I found at Linda’s blog, a yellow one:
Summer’s For Sharing
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2023)
Beauties all around, Liz. You’ve brought some sunshine to a dreary, raw day here. Echinacea has always been a favorite of mine, and that explosion of Gaillardia is something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How nice to think we’ve brought light to a dismal day, and all the way from NZ. It’s all brightness and light in our part of NZ 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You sure did! I’m so happy you are enjoying summer’s bounties, Liz, and I know our turn will come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.. your turn will come! My next post, to go up shortly, will be “Hips meet Blue Bloods” (!)
LikeLike
What terrific fun, to see some of my favorite natives thriving in your world! We’ve gone back into cold and wet, so it’s nice to be reminded of what’s yet to come when spring and summer truly arrive. Like you, I enjoy seeing mixed Gaillardia flowers and seedheads. The Echinacea are interesting. I think they must be a cultivar of some sort, since I’ve never seen any with such dome-shaped centers, except in photos from gardeners. They’re quite pretty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fun for me too Linda! I remembered your blog-posts and talked to Nigel about them even while we were looking at the lovely flowers 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks wonderful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, a good day in summer in such a gift! You may have heard they’ve got awful flooding up north in Auckland. We’re a long way south of there and it’s not touching us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I heard. Flooding in Auckland. We stayed in Auckland many years ago, at the start and end of our trip to NZ. I hope all is settling down now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, Nigel was just telling me about how they’re due for another lot of rain 😦
LikeLike