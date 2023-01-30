Flower Power

Yesterday we travelled into Central Otago to get some fresh fruit from the orchards but it was such a nice day we continued to Alexandra and had a look at the summer flowers in the town’s public garden. We were enchanted! New Zealand

Gaillardia, Echinacea and Gaura. Photos by Nigel.

Detail of fuzzy bumblebee close-up, sitting on the centre of a gaillardia flower. The petals are mostly red with a generous yellow margin. Very bright flowers!

A mass of big pink-petalled Echinacea flowers with large orange cone-shaped centres.

The fluttery appearance of masses of Gaura flowers, they’re like little butterflies. The flowers are white, light and airy on tall stems and there’s pink bits in there too. Very pretty. Because there are lots of plants with lots of flowers, it’s like a haze of white and pink.

A whole clump of the bright red and yellow Gaillardia flowers, mixed with cute fat buttons of seed heads that have lost their petals.

Linda Leinen’s done wonderful photo+info posts on these, growing as wildflowers.

A Gaggle of Gaillardia

The Incredible Lightness of Gaura

And an Echinacea I found at Linda’s blog, a yellow one:

Summer’s For Sharing

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2023)