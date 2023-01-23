Dark green letterbox. Nearby, on the opposite side of the road.. dark green bales in a field. Old Coach Road, as we drove to Clinton, yesterday. Clutha / Southland, New Zealand.

Dark green letterbox on a wooden post in rural landscape, at entrance to driveway from a sealed road. New Zealand native flax on a bank behind, with tall flower heads.

Round bales wrapped in dark green plastic wrap, scattered across a mown farm field. A pretty line of trees in the background. A closed farm gate in the foreground and roadside verge flowering grasses, with yellow dandelion-type flowers in the immediate foreground.

Wider view of many round bales wrapped in dark green plastic wrap, scattered across a mown farm field. A pretty line of trees in the background. Farm wire fence in the foreground and tall roadside verge flowering grasses in the immediate foreground.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)