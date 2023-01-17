Dunedin Blues

Summer delights. Good blues.. happy blues 🙂
From our visit to Dunedin Botanic Garden on 15 January. New Zealand.

Metallic blue eryngium plant with thimble-like flowers, the whole plant is a lovely silvery turquoise colour, unusual to see this colour in a plant!

Blue hosta plant with big, round, blue leaves. Above the foliage are a scattering of white flowers from the same plant. The foliage spreads out horizontally, right across the width of the photo. A nice display.

Protea flower in the South African garden. It’s shaped much like a capsicum and has large deep-pink petals that rise vertically and meet at the top. There’s a lot of white fur where they meet because the top of the petals are lined with quite long, soft, white fur. The plant also has pretty blue leaves, with a thin pink margin.

Part of an uphill bank planting with succulents spread across the ground. The foreground plant has a wide spread of green foliage with very bright red flowers. Behind is a good spread of Senecio serpens (blue chalk sticks) – a beautiful display of blue succulent foliage like upright blue chalks! There’s a few scattered aloes, and a clear, blue summer sky in the background.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

5 thoughts on “Dunedin Blues

Add yours

  1. We have at least four native Eryngium species in Texas, three of which I’ve seen. Of those I’ve seen, two are blue, and one is a lovely green/white. They’re all among my favorites.

