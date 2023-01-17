Dunedin Blues

Summer delights. Good blues.. happy blues 🙂
From our visit to Dunedin Botanic Garden on 15 January. New Zealand.
Metallic blue eryngium plant with thimble-like flowers, the whole plant is a lovely silvery turquoise colour, unusual to see this colour in a plant!
Blue hosta plant with big, round, blue leaves. Above the foliage are a scattering of white flowers from the same plant. The foliage spreads out horizontally, right across the width of the photo. A nice display.
Protea flower in the South African garden. It’s shaped much like a capsicum and has large deep-pink petals that rise vertically and meet at the top. There’s a lot of white fur where they meet because the top of the petals are lined with quite long, soft, white fur. The plant also has pretty blue leaves, with a thin pink margin.
Part of an uphill bank planting with succulents spread across the ground. The foreground plant has a wide spread of green foliage with very bright red flowers. Behind is a good spread of Senecio serpens (blue chalk sticks) – a beautiful display of blue succulent foliage like upright blue chalks! There’s a few scattered aloes, and a clear, blue summer sky in the background.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)
We have at least four native Eryngium species in Texas, three of which I’ve seen. Of those I’ve seen, two are blue, and one is a lovely green/white. They’re all among my favorites.
LikeLike
Love the erynglium which I have never heard of or seen before. Others good too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Moya! I’ve just found the Beth Chatto website (UK) has a lovely web page for Eryngium, showing 16 different kinds, with nice photos. Link: https://www.bethchatto.co.uk/a-z/e-h/eryngium/
LikeLike
Bless your heart thanks! I will have a look…
Sent from my iPhone
<
div dir=”ltr”>
<
blockquote type=”cite”>
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing plants!
Sent from my iPhone
<
div dir=”ltr”>
<
blockquote type=”cite”>
LikeLiked by 1 person