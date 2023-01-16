By the time I reached the Australia garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden yesterday the light was already high-key but nevertheless these kangaroo paws still look bright and colourful in the photo, as indeed they were. One of my favourite flowering plants! Dunedin, New Zealand.
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)
What a beautiful show of flowers! I love the colors.
LikeLike
A fun name and beautiful plant!
LikeLike
I’m glad that you paused for the paws!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hehe! Yes, I read your comment straight after saying to Nigel, “I’m so glad we saw the kangaroo paws again, we must make sure we do that every summer”. Then I suggested we could plant ‘paws’ in our front yard where we had the tree cut down. He’s sounding very keen on the idea! 🙂
LikeLike
They make a marvellous display! Interesting to see the yellow and orange colours too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a fabulous range of colours available, and in various heights as well!
LikeLike