By the time I reached the Australia garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden yesterday the light was already high-key but nevertheless these kangaroo paws still look bright and colourful in the photo, as indeed they were. One of my favourite flowering plants! Dunedin, New Zealand.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

6 thoughts on "Pink Paws

    1. Hehe! Yes, I read your comment straight after saying to Nigel, “I’m so glad we saw the kangaroo paws again, we must make sure we do that every summer”. Then I suggested we could plant ‘paws’ in our front yard where we had the tree cut down. He’s sounding very keen on the idea! 🙂

