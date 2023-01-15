Way Out West

‘Tis true! These photos were taken west of where we live *and* (Nigel’s just reminded me), we live in West Otago! So.. I spotted this old wagon when we did the long country drive on back roads through farmland, technically in Southland as the regional boundary is close to where we live. We were nearing a farmhouse when I spotted this delightful old wagon parked in a paddock just before the house. I stood at the paddock gate and got the shots. Southland, New Zealand. 29 December.

Recently Robert Parker published a blogpost that includes a painting by N. C. Wyeth of a settler couple sitting at the front of their covered wagon as they make their journey. I immediately had my wagon up on the screen comparing them! Both have hoops at the front – so I was intrigued. 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022/2023)