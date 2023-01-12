Shadow Pattern

As I wandered past some native plants at Black Gully Reserve, the shadows caught my eye. The large bright green leaves catching the shadows belong to a Griselinia species. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022/2023)