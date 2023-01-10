Veronica Variations

First photo is a lovely native Hebe (Veronica) that I photographed early this afternoon in bright conditions. Second photo is ‘Sepia’, third edited using ‘Levels’, 4th using ‘Posterize’. Just trying things out! West Otago, New Zealand

Part of a large bush of Hebe flowers, a big spray of long white mature blooms, green skinny immature blooms, and a scattering of green foliage (long, narrow leaves). The long blooms burst out from the centre like fireworks! Note: the remaining photos are just the same but edited in various ways to alter their appearance.

Hebe flowers, sepia version.

Similar to the sepia version but more yellow (via adjusting the Red and Green in ‘Levels’).

This time I’ve used ‘posterize’ and now the mature flowers look a high-key ‘rosy’ pink-and-white colour with deep green immature blooms and foliage.

Text, photo and variations by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)

