Red Livens Things Up

I want to share with you how lovely the red form of our native mistletoe looks when it’s up in a tree, with this type of mistletoe that’s where you look.. upward. It’s their spent flowers on the ground that usually alert me to their presence higher in the trees, always reminding me to look up. This particular mistletoe is easily seen as it’s on the edge of the huge mown grass area at Black Gully Reserve and is close to the entry to the bush walking tracks. Near Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Photo taken 28 December, 2022.

A cascade of red mistletoe flowers in the branches of a large native silver beech tree, catching the sunshine on a fine summer day…

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022/2023)