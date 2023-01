We spotted this group of goats in a field, looking very casual and relaxed, as we drove to Gore this morning.. so Nigel stopped and backed up and I took the shot from the passenger seat through Nigel’s open window. Eight goats are fully visible and two are unseen behind the two big hay bales. The goats have horns. Southland, New Zealand.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)