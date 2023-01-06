As I write it is the evening of January 06 here in New Zealand. This afternoon we’ve experienced an extraordinary thunderstorm that came upon us very suddenly with much drama – big lightning, crashing thunder, strong wind and driving rain from the east which is rare here. Water even seeped into the passage under the front door, this hasn’t happened before as the small porch generally keeps water away from the door.

Today marks the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol in D.C.

I’ve chosen to remember this tragic event by posting a photo of prickly foliage. This is one of our native podocarps, the tōtara tree.. Podocarpus totara.

The tōtara is a strong, sturdy tree with very rough bark.

Both photos are of the same tree, at Black Gully Reserve near Tapanui.

West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 28 December, 2022.

~two quotes from a Religion News Service article dated January 05, 2023

“The Rev. Nathan Empsall, executive director of Faithful America, said it’s crucial for Christian faith leaders to mark the Jan. 6 anniversary “because it’s our religion that has been hijacked and distorted.””

“It’s up to all communities, and I think particularly Christian faith communities, to understand what Christian nationalism is, to talk about what role it plays on attacks on democracy, not just on Jan. 6, but continuing attacks with election denial, and conspiracy theories,” Tyler said. “We must stay alert to the threat.” ~Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022/2023)