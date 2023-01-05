Vege Garden Flowers

Flowers from the vege garden:

1. Leek bloom and a spray of celery flowers

2. Purple sage in flower, celery flowers

3. Silver beet flower heads, they go high!

4. Nigel 6’3″ takes a stand by lovage flowers

Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand

Leek flower head – a sphere of small mauve and white flowers sitting atop a tall, upright, very sturdy green stem. So robust! Backed by a big mass of tiny celery flowers which are a whitey-green colour.

Purple sage plant in flower – spikes of blue-mauve flowers and behind are a myriad of tiny whitey-green celery flowers.

Silver beet flower heads – amazingly long stems that reach high and have lots of side-stems of minute green flowers. The main stem isn’t very strong so the flower heads are slowly collapsing.

Nigel stands beside a lovage plant in flower. Its flower stems have grown up very tall, higher than Nigel who is 6 foot 3 inches. The stems are strong and support many yellow plate-like flowers that branch off the main stems.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)