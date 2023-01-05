Leave The Leeks!

We left a few in the garden last winter.

Now they’re having a ball!

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

A pretty flower-head sphere of many small white, and mauve, flowers.

Closer detail view of the leek flower, a sphere of many small white and mauve flowers with a hint of green in their centres. To the left of the bloom, part of the protective sheath is still attached.

An older leek bloom. Again it’s a globe flower that’s made up of many small flowers, the overall appearance is mostly white with tiny specks of mauve and green. A large bumblebee with long wings is climbing up the globe from underneath. The flower sits on a tall and sturdy green stem.

Unopened leek flower-buds in their protective sheath, ‘onion domes’ that are a white-ish colour. They’re high above the garden – they grow a long stalk that’s a pink colour just below the ‘dome’, and then a long green ‘pinocchio’ nose pokes out from the top of the ‘dome’. Two of these ‘domes’ are prominent in the front of the picture.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)