Christmas Mistletoe

I’ve still got a few photos of the native mistletoe that are perched on trees at our local public reserve at Black Gully. Happily they flower in December and a few of them reside at the edge of the big open grass area so no big hike is needed to access them. I took these photos on 22 December. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
The flower buds are like bright cotton buds. If the birds trigger them right, they fly open (so I’ve read somewhere). Some creatures appear to rob them, one photo I took showed holes at the bases of some flowers.
Younger flower buds have an intriguing traffic light appearance.
Some of the ground below had a fair few hounds-tongue ferns growing.
The ground becomes liberally strewn with spent flowers!
If anyone’s interested in NZ mistletoe species, we have nine species but one is presumed extinct. There’s information about them via this pdf from Southland Community Nursery.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022/2023)
Great shots and info. While we have big globs hanging in the marsh areas, none like this at all. Beautiful flowers. Thanks.
Interesting that you’re trying to preserve yours, while people here are seeking ways to control ours. I new there were several species of mistletoe, but these certainly differ from ours in appearance.
I didn’t know there was a native mistletoe! Enjoyed seeing it. Thanks
Thanks for the visit Moya. Your comment prompted me to add a link to my post.. to a pdf with information about our native mistletoes. We’ve 9 species although one is presumed extinct. Varied flower colours too! The pdf link is: https://www.southlandcommunitynursery.org.nz/site/assets/files/1086/mistletoes.pdf
