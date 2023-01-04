Christmas Mistletoe

I’ve still got a few photos of the native mistletoe that are perched on trees at our local public reserve at Black Gully. Happily they flower in December and a few of them reside at the edge of the big open grass area so no big hike is needed to access them. I took these photos on 22 December. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The flower buds are like bright cotton buds. If the birds trigger them right, they fly open (so I’ve read somewhere). Some creatures appear to rob them, one photo I took showed holes at the bases of some flowers.

Younger flower buds have an intriguing traffic light appearance.

Some of the ground below had a fair few hounds-tongue ferns growing.

The ground becomes liberally strewn with spent flowers!

If anyone’s interested in NZ mistletoe species, we have nine species but one is presumed extinct. There’s information about them via this pdf from Southland Community Nursery.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022/2023)