Country Road

Here’s a new intersection but still on our country drive of 01 January. First up is a gravel road, lined on one side with a long line of our native flax plants and they’re in flower hence the tall stalks. After that are three photos of swirly field patterns. We’re well into summer now and the paddocks had been ‘topped’ i.e. trimming off the stemmy stuff. This had created amazingly wonderful field patterns for us to admire 🙂

Clutha District, New Zealand. Last photo taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2023)