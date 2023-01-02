Perspective

Driving through Tuapeka Mouth yesterday I saw all these wrapped bales in a farm field and immediately thought of Yayoi Kusama’s art, her infinity rooms. Clutha District, New Zealand

Large flat green farm field leading to distant low hills under a blue summer sky. Scattered across the field, and into the distance, are very many round bales that are individually wrapped in blue plastic, sitting upright. They’re about the same colour as the sky. As you look toward the hills, the bales appear to progressively diminish in size until they look tiny in the far distance.

Click on photo to enlarge (cropped to panorama)

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)