Road Not Taken (Before)

On the first day of 2023

~ we looked for a sign ~

and we found:

sign | seat | kettle

Rural road in Clutha and a triangle island.

I took the pic of Nigel, all other photos taken by him.

Me sitting on a bench seat with road signpost behind me with blue and yellow signs. The seat is in front of the signpost on a grassy triangular-shaped intersection island. Background is pastoral hills and a blue, cloudy, summer sky.

Empty bench seat with road signpost behind it with blue and yellow signs. The seat is in front of the signpost on a grassy intersection island. Background is a nearby tree that roughly mimics the shape of the sign, then pastoral hills and a blue, cloudy, summer sky.

Nigel sitting on a bench seat with road signpost behind him with blue and yellow signs. The seat is in front of the signpost on a grassy intersection island. Background is pastoral hills and a blue, cloudy, summer sky.

Rustic and unusual scene, the photo was taken near the triangle island, on the opposite side of the road and near the sign-shaped tree. An old kettle is wired onto a farm fence post, suspended among long summer grasses and bracken. The background is trees, a glimpse of road, pastoral hills and a blue summer sky.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)