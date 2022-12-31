Yellow crop field we suddenly came across during a back country drive this afternoon.

Clutha district, Otago. New Zealand.

My last post for 2022 .. Happy New Year folks!

View over farm gate. Shaded rough weedy edge of field and then a large golden yellow flowering crop area among rolling hill country. Strong wind all the time I was taking the photos!

Large, bright golden yellow flowering crop area, among rolling hill country. The distant green fields beyond have cattle grazing, and plastic-covered silage bales dotted over some fields.

Panoramic view of large, bright golden yellow flowering crop area, among rolling hill country. Far distant green fields and lines of tree shelter-belts.

Later edit: And a photo by Nigel …

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)